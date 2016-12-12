Redevelopment commission to consider purchase agreement with Elkhart-based Lippert

A giant in the recreational vehicle market has proposed buying a piece of land being marketed by the Allen County Redevelopment Commission.

The commission Tuesday will consider a purchase agreement for about 52 acres of land along Ryan Road from Lippert Components, based in Elkhart, for $670,000.

Lippert is "the leading supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries, including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy trucks" according to the company web site.

The company has become a $1.4 billion in revenue operation, making more than 40 acquisitions in the past 15 years. Lippert has more than 7,000 employees at 48 locations in the United States, Canada and Italy.

Elissa McGauley, director of county redevelopment, said today she did not know what Lippert's plans are for the site, which is zoned industrial. Lippert officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

