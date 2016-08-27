 Skip to main content

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    A window washer swings alongside the building and cleans off the windows on the Berry Street side of 1st Source Bank, 200 E. Main St. on a sunny Friday. The high Friday was in the 80s.
August 27, 2016 1:01 AM

Reflecting on a job well done

