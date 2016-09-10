Refunds by BMV are now available

INDIANAPOLIS – About 5 million Hoosiers were overcharged by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and an additional $28.75 million in refunds or credits are now available.

But attorneys for the BMV and the class-action lawsuit are still wrangling over legal fees and throwing harsh criticism each other’s way.

“Customers who were overcharged will find credits on their accounts that can be applied to their next transaction, or they can request a check from the BMV,” Commissioner Kent Abernathy said in a news release. “We are currently determining the most efficient ways to contact customers about their refunds, including email notification, postcards, and online notification through BMV’s website.”

BMV officials chastised Irwin Levin, a lawyer for a class-action lawsuit against the BMV on overcharges, for filing paperwork Friday to hold a third of the refunds in escrow.

“It is stunning and inappropriate for Mr. Levin, or any lawyer, while claiming to represent Hoosiers’ best interests, to directly seek to take money out of Hoosiers’ pockets,” said BMV General Counsel Adam Krupp.

Irwin was lead counsel in a case against the BMV for overcharging millions of Indiana citizens for certain driver’s licenses which settled for $30 million. He is class counsel in a subsequent case against the BMV involving overcharges not covered by the initial case.

He said he is simply following the law regarding class-action suits, which requires lawyer fees and expenses be taken out of the same pot of money going to the members of the class. He estimates about $1 million in costs.

The trial in the case isn’t until Sept. 28, and Levin said the BMV is issuing refunds and credits early as gamesmanship.

“As every Hoosier knows by now, with the BMV truth is a random event, and this press release is no different,” Levin said. “They went around the court’s authority and tried to create a payment system that is not transparent. We have not asked BMV to stop paying people. We’ve asked them to follow the law.

“Everyone knows not a penny would have been paid by the BMV without us fighting them in lawsuits.”

It’s the latest chapter in overcharges that have been going on for years and were brought to light by legal action.

The overcharges – and some undercharges – were, in large part, from the complex fee structure that existed throughout the Indiana Code for several years prior to recent statutory changes made through House Enrolled Act 1087. This was a product of collaboration between BMV and Indiana lawmakers.

Hoosiers can go to www.in.gov/bmv/3183.htm to see if they are eligible for a refund, which will come either in the form of a credit that will be used on the next financial transaction they make with the BMV or by applying online to get a check mailed to them.

“The BMV has a long, sordid history of mismanagement at the very top of the organization, which has resulted in numerous complaints and lawsuits through the years about millions and millions of dollars in overcharges to motorists across Indiana,” said Rep. Dan Forestal, D-Indianapolis. “Begrudgingly, those same leaders have started to admit their mistakes and are attempting to make amends.

“I am sure most people will find that they will be getting back only a few dollars from the BMV, but it is important to remember that money was yours to begin with. They were wrong in taking it from you, and you deserve to get it back.”

Irwin explained that papers filed Friday were to separate a third of the money until the case is resolved.

Then, if later a judge determines reasonable lawyer fees and costs it would be paid out of that amount. If money remains from the third that was put aside it would then go back to Hoosiers.

And he said that the BMV has squandered $2 million in taxpayer funds fighting the suits.

But Abernathy praised BMV leadership for undertaking additional efforts to complete the refund process.

