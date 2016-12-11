Region digging out of first major snow storm of season

School delays As of 8 p.m., the following school corporations announced 2-hour delays for Monday: Fort Wayne Community Schools East Allen County Schools Southwest Allen County Schools Northwest Allen County Schools East Noble Schools

People in search of snow shovels might have been out of luck if they hoped to buy one during Sunday's snowstorm at Connolly's Do It Best Hardware on North Wells Street.

"They just flew out the door today," night manager Jim Warner said Sunday afternoon, noting that scoop shovels, which are used on farms for manure, were about all that remained.

The region is digging out of its first major snow storm of the season that, by Sunday night, resulted in snowfall accumulations of 6.9 inches at Fort Wayne International Airport, 7.5 inches in Angola, 6.8 inches near Leo-Cedarville, 6.3 inches near New Haven and 6.3 inches near Hessen Cassel in southeast Allen County, the National Weather Service reported.

Plowing efforts in Fort Wayne began early Saturday evening, and crews planned to continue plowing and salting Sunday night, Public Works spokesman Frank Suarez said. He added that the focus was on main arterial roads and connector streets to keep them as clear as possible for emergency vehicles.

Monday, crews planned to begin plowing neighborhood streets, Suarez said. He encouraged residents to use off-street parking options so plows can get closer to the curb as they work in areas that have narrower streets.

"Plowing in the more than 400 city neighborhoods should be completed by Tuesday," Suarez said. "If there is additional rain or snow [Monday] the plow trucks will move back to the main roads."

In Angola, the police department is asking people to move vehicles from city streets within 24 hours from 7 a.m. Monday. Snow emergency violation tickets will be placed offending vehicles, and vehicles will be subject to impound if they aren't moved within 24 hours of getting the ticket.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Noble County announced a "watch" local travel advisory would be in effect until further notice for roads in unincorporated areas maintained by the highway department. During the advisory, only essential travel - such as emergency situations or driving to and from work - is recommended.

With a busy Friday and Saturday behind him, Tony Desenberg - the assistant store manager for Kroger on West State Boulevard - hoped the snowy Sunday would give him a chance to put the shop back together.

But customers braved the storm.

"I can't believe how busy we are today even," Desenberg said. "I thought we would be really slow today, and we're not."

But, he noted, people could walk to his store and avoid the hassle of driving.

The precipitation did cause problems on the roads. Officials from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne and Allen County dispatch said calls about minor accidents and vehicles sliding off the road had been steady.

Chris Roller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's northern Indiana office, said the next big weather event will happen when a cold front arrives about midweek, bringing temperatures about 15 to 20 degrees below normal. A single-digit low temperature is expected Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning, he said, adding Wednesday will have a high in the mid-teens.

