Regional Chamber directors resign

The head advocates for northeast Indiana business interests have resigned in the wake of alleged improprieties, the organization’s chairman said Tuesday.

But that won’t disrupt the group’s lobbying effort during the Statehouse’s current session, said David Findlay, chairman of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana.

Vince Buchanan, the Regional Chamber’s executive director, left his position. Maribeth Callicoat, director of operations, has also resigned, Findlay said. Neither could be reached for comment on Tuesday.

They were the organization’s only two full-time employees.

“There’s some apparent improprieties at the chamber,” said Findlay, who is also president and CEO of Lake City Bank. “The board has taken quick action.”

The board asked the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership to perform the Regional Chamber’s administrative duties on a temporary basis. John Sampson is president and CEO of that organization.

Board members agreed that the Regional Chamber plays an important role as advocate for interests of its business members, who support the organization with donations, Findlay said. The organization’s estimated $500,000 annual revenue includes no taxpayer money, Sampson said.

Sampson planned to travel to Indianapolis this morning to assure the region’s legislative delegation that the Regional Chamber’s priorities are unchanged.

The group’s 2017 policy agenda supports infrastructure projects, higher education, manufacturing job creation and Indiana agriculture. It also asks for limits on the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s authority.

Although northeast Indiana’s cities and counties don’t pay dues to the Regional Chamber, their leaders are asked each year which of the policy priorities they support. This year, they supported them all.

“Everything keeps moving forward,” Findlay said of the group’s mission. “Really, it’s just an administrative hiccup.”

Findlay declined to comment on personnel matters. He gave no indication what the alleged improprieties were or whether Buchanan and Callicoat disputed them.

The Regional Chamber’s board has formed a task force that will develop a longer-term strategy for the organization, Findlay said. It’s too soon to talk about filling the positions, he said.

The organization traces its beginning to 1980, when it was called the Fort Wayne Corporate Council. It became the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana in 2010.

The Regional Chamber has always been separate from the former Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, which was merged in 2013 with the Fort Wayne-Allen County Economic Development Alliance to become Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

The Regional Chamber’s primary lobbying work is performed by a contractor, Catalyst Public Affairs Group. The Indianapolis firm was co-founded by Matt Bell, former president of Ivy Tech Corporate College and the Regional Chamber’s founding CEO.

Buchanan was hired as executive director in July 2013. He previously served as president of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce and was a restaurateur. Buchanan was named to the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals, a position he resigned from in the past few weeks.

Callicoat holds a master’s of business administration, according to her bio, which is still found on the Regional Chamber’s website. As operations director, she was “responsible for all financial operations, internal and external communication” and other tasks.

Callicoat was previously controller at the former Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce for more than 19 years.

Sampson appreciates officials’ reaction to the executives’ resignations.

“Everybody said, ‘This is not good, but we’re going to make it work,’ ” he said.

