  • Chase’s casket rests at center ice for Tuesday’s viewing. Chase, who called Komets games for 63 of their 65 seasons, died early on Thanksgiving at age 90.

  • David Franke, center, the Komets’ general manager and co-owner, greets goalies Pat Nagle, left, and Garrett Bartus as they walk out for the viewing.

  • The Lester Patrick Trophy stands next to a photo of Mike “Doc” Emrick, left, NBC’s NHL hockey announcer, and his mentor, Chase. Only Vin Scully of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who retired this year, had a longer career than Chase.

  • Komets coach Gary Graham pays his respects to Chase, who died of congestive heart failure. Chase was the team’s general manager in 1989-90.

  • An old WOWO microphone stands next to the casket during Tuesday’s viewing. Chase worked at the WOWO studios for 56 years.

  • Former Komets players, friends and family members walk through the line during Tuesday’s public viewing.

  • Photos by Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
    Bob Chase’s banner is lit by spotlight during Tuesday’s public viewing for the late Komets radio broadcaster at Memorial Coliseum.
November 30, 2016 1:02 AM

Remembering Bob Chase

Chase by the numbers

4 – Leagues in which he was selected top broadcaster

9 – Komets championships covered

10 – Years calling Big Ten football

13 – Years of “Bob Chase Show” on WOWO

17 – Years calling high school basketball

25 – Number of Indy 500s called

40 – Number retired in honor of Chase

63 – Consecutive Komets seasons called

66 – Years married to Murph

526 – Number of playoff games called

4,500 – Approximate number of total Komets games

