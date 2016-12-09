Republicans fill contested seat Buskirk won

As expected, political consultant Justin Busch was elected Thursday to fill the still-contested seat on the Allen County Council.

County Republican leaders held a caucus to name the Fort Wayne resident to the upcoming term of the late Roy Buskirk, who died Nov. 4.

Buskirk nonetheless garnered the third-highest vote total for three contested council seats, after Allen County election officials did not remove his name from the Nov. 8 ballot.

The election is now being contested in court by Democrat Palermo Galindo, the fourth-highest vote-getter. He contends Buskirk, 72, was no longer a valid candidate after he died and proper procedures were not followed to replace him.

Republicans maintain there was no time to change ballots and the election already had begun because of early and absentee voting.

GOP chairman Steve Shine said at the caucus that Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay had been named to hear the case after parties to the case initially could not agree on who should decide it.

Busch, 36, works for Ferguson Advertising in Fort Wayne was elected on a symbolic unanimous vote cast by three of his former opponents and a caucus member. Last week, he was elected by caucus members to fill Buskirk’s unexpired term from among eight candidates.

