Rescue Mission in need of supplies

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is in need of supplies.

Wednesday's snowfall and colder temperatures filled the shelter with more cots than usual because of people seeking a warm and safe place for the night, a statement said.

The shelter has 22 beds for men. If more come in, they have to sleep on cots.

During this time of the year, Life House, the shelter's emergency shelter, is typically full, but this year they have been extremely packed, Sharon Gerig, director of emergency services and community outreach, said.

"Our chapel is filled with gentlemen on cots, as well as our dining room, and we're even lining the hallways with cots. We'll do whatever it takes to make room for those who need a place to stay," Gerig said.

The increase in men in need of shelter has also created an increase in the need for supplies, the shelter said.

The Rescue Mission needs new pillows, new men's underwear and men's flip-flops or shower shoes.

The shelter also needs 30 or 32-gallon new non-see-through totes used as "lockers" for the men staying overnight.

Donations can be dropped off at 301 W. Superior Street. Monetary donation can be made at www.therescuemission.net

For more information, contact Rev. Donovan Coley Sr., CEO, at 260-426-7357 Ext. 113, or at donovan@therescuemission.net.