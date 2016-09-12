Rescue Mission relocation plan draws mixed response

A dozen residents spoke Monday in favor of a proposal to move the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to a new downtown facility.

The speakers standing before the plan commission said the move would allow the facility to serve more of the city’s homeless residents and provide access to more services. The Rescue Mission earlier this summer filed documents with city planning officials outlining its plan to move from 301 E. Superior St. to a new facility at 400 E. Washington Blvd. The Rescue Mission said the move would triple its space.

The mission is seeking approval of its primary development plan and requesting a zoning change for the new location from downtown edge to downtown core, which would allow for the construction of the new shelter.

The mission plans to tear down structures at the southeast corner of East Washington Boulevard and Lafayette Street, including a four-story brick warehouse that once was a car dealership.

The mission launched a $17.5 million capital campaign last year for the new building. Part of the money will be used to add space at Charis House, which houses homeless women and children, and to expand vocational programs, he said.

Proponents of the plan included some of the facility’s staff and board members, partnering social service agencies, volunteers and a former homeless man who has benefited from the facility’s programming.

“Being in downtown isn’t anything that’s new to us,” said Donovan Coley, CEO of the Rescue Mission. “We understand what it is to grow as an organization and for folks in our community to feel as if we don’t belong. However, as you examine any growing community in any major city, you’ll notice that the poor, the homeless and the near-homeless congregate toward the downtown because there are core essential services downtown.”

Proponents of the plan also noted that the new location puts the Rescue Mission in closer proximity to other social service agencies, increasing exposure and convenience for Rescue Mission clients.

The proposal’s detractors disagree that the move will have a positive impact on the community.

Eight residents spoke against the move, claiming that while they respect the mission’s efforts, they believe the construction of a four-story “mega-shelter” will attract more of the city’s homeless to the downtown area, negatively impacting safety and property values.

