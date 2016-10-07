Research Institute head leaving

Two members of IPFW’s Community Research Institute will be leaving the university this year.

Ellen Cutter, the institute’s director, will begin a new position this month at Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Valerie Richardson, who has worked as a researcher with the institute since 1990, will retire this year.

Richardson said IPFW plans to convene a search committee to find a suitable replacement for Cutter who, according to the university’s website, joined the Community Research Institute in 2013.

John Stafford, the Community Research Institute’s director from 2003 to 2013, said he’s very impressed with the job Cutter has done. Cutter’s skills as a researcher, as well as her background in public policy allowed her to do “a marvelous job.”

“Those would be the key qualities that IPFW would be looking for in a new director – good, solid economic and demographic research abilities, as well as a strong public policy understanding in which that information is used,” Stafford said.

For her part, Richardson said she does not plan to fully retire after leaving IPFW.

“I like working with numbers, working with data,” Richardson said. “I’m going to see what’s out there in Fort Wayne and go from there.”

A message left for Cutter seeking comment Thursday afternoon was not immediately returned.

