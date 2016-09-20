Residents invited to enhance the community

Public meetings are scheduled Wenesday and Thursday for residents who want to learn about enhancing communities and improving interaction.

The meetings will be led by the Gehl Studios, an internationally recognized urban design firm that is being brought to Fort Wayne by the Knight Foundation Fund and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

On Wednesday, there will be a screening of The Human Scale, a film that documents Danish architect Jan Gehl’s research regarding human behavior in cities. "Gehl contends that metropolitan areas should be built in a way that accounts for human needs and social interaction," the Community Foundation said in a news release.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St. It includes a reception with light refreshments and a cash bar. The screening begins at 6 p.m. and lasts about one hour.

Gehl representatives will be available for a short question and answer session at the conclusion of the screening.

On Thursday, the public can attend community engagement meetings, which will include discussion about possible local projects and the city’s approach to "placemaking and creating interesting public spaces."

After the Thursday meetings, the Gehl Studios will propose a public space project that will be explored further by local leaders. These meetings will be at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art in the Overlook Hall, 311 E. Main St. The first is 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the second is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Gehl Studios has worked with both large and small communities, including Carmel, Indiana and New York City. "A nationally recognized example of their work is the transformation of Times Square, where was redesigned to better meet the needs of pedestrians and cyclists," the news release said.

More information about Gehl is available by visiting www.gehlpeople.com.