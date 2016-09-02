Restaurant closes doors after health inspection

The House of Hunan restaurant at 5626 Cold­water Road was ordered closed on Aug. 26 by the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health after cockroaches and other violations were found in the establishment.

The department inspected the restaurant after a customer complained on Aug. 25 that she found a roach in her cashew chicken at lunch. The woman took a photograph of the roach, health officials said.

The inspector gave the owner a list of 15 things that had to be corrected. When the health department returned to the restaurant on Monday to reinspect it, the department found only one of the items had been corrected. The restaurant will remain closed until it requests another inspection and passes, health officials said.

Steve Schumm, director of the health department’s Food and Consumer Protection Division, said live and dead roaches were found at the establishment, including one in a container of cashews.

The inspection report noted that the restaurant has a pest control company that treats the restaurant monthly and it had been treated just the day before.

The inspection found baseboards and tiles had some damage and could serve as hiding places for roaches. It also noted food debris, standing water, equipment that did not work, drains that didn’t work properly and plumbing that possibly leaked. It also cited the restaurant for having its back door open and trash around its trash bin in back.

The restaurant was ordered to clean all floors and walls in the kitchen, coolers, storage areas and dish washing areas.

It was also ordered to clean the baseboards, replace cracked or missing floor tiles, make repairs to the plumbing and clean and sanitize all floor drains so there is no standing water or food debris in them.

It also has to clean and remove all live and dead ­roaches from the establishment and remove equipment that does not work.

The health department ordered six restaurants closed in 2015 and half of those were closed for roaches, Schumm said.

So far in 2016 only one other restaurant was ordered closed, and that was also for roaches, Schumm said.

