Resurfacing to begin on I-469 Minnich Road ramps

Ramp resurfacing will begin this week on Interstate 469 at the Minnich Road interchange, near mile marker 17, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The resurfacing will take place during daylight hours, the transportation department said in a statement.

The four ramps are scheduled to be resurfaced are:

* Minnich Road to northbound Interstate 469;

* Minnich Road to southbound Interstate 469;

* Southbound Interstate 469 to Minnich Road; and

* Northbound Interstate 469 to Minnich Road.

Drivers should expect lane shifts, stopped traffic and narrow, 14-foot ramp lanes, the statement said. It said all ramps will stay open during the work and a posted speed limit of 25 mph will be enforced.

The bridge work is scheduled to be completed by late October, INDOT said.