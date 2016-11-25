Retirement can't separate a man and his machine

It may seem odd, having relationship with a machine. But when you use one every day for 50-plus years, when you know exactly the cure for its ails, and when you’re confident it will do its job every single time, it’s hard to call it anything but a friendship.

When George Gogos retires and closes his tailoring and alterations shop, Gogos Tailoring, early next year, his friendship with a 100-plus-year-old Singer sewing machine won’t come to an end, even if his business likely will.

“That machine will go home with me,” says Gogos, 74. “I’m not going to let it go.

“I’m going to take it home, and maybe I’ll sew for myself, my children and my grandchildren. But that machine is going to stay in my possession until the end of my life. That machine is not going to go away from my hands.”

Gogos bought the Singer machine from Golden’s Menswear when it went out of business. Golden’s was the tailoring shop in Fort Wayne where he landed his first job in the United States after emigrating from Greece in 1966.

Though he’s attached to the Singer, it’s not the only old piece of machinery in his East State Boulevard shop. Gogos has numerous machines for various tasks, and none are new or, well, modern for that matter. It’s for good reason.

“Most of the machines here are over 60 years,” Gogos says, arms crossed and with a smile on his face. “I’ve got some over 100 years old, but the old stuff works better than the new ones today.

“There’s too much technology with the new machines. If something goes wrong, you have to call the (repair) man. I take care of all my machines. Whatever goes wrong, I know what to take care of. My machine is 100 years old, and it still works better than the new ones.”

Gogos’ affinity for the old machines is understandable. He’s from the old school of tailoring, beginning the trade when he was 12 years old after a tailor shop in his native Greece gave him a chance. Coming from a large family, Gogos knew early on that he had to work to help the family. So, one day after doing some work for a grocer, he decided that to have a better life, he needed to learn a trade. Gogos walked the city and found himself in a tailor shop. He asked if they needed anyone to work. To his surprise and excitement, the shop owner took him in.

After a year or so of learning how to sew by hand and use the machines, Gogos moved up to sewing trousers. Later, he moved on to vests and jackets. After about five years of training, Gogos became a complete tailor.

Gogos moved to Fort Wayne in December 1966 with his new wife, Frieda. She had already been living in Fort Wayne with her parents when she went back to Greece for vacation. George, fresh out of the Greek Army, met Frieda during that vacation, and the couple married shortly after.

Gogos opened his shop in 1996 after gaining confidence and perfecting his craft working for higher-end shops Golden’s Menswear, then later Meyers and McCarthy. He’d finally saved enough money to go on his own. Gogos Tailoring became reality. Focusing mainly on alterations, Gogos built his business on word-of-mouth advertising and his strong belief in giving customers nothing less than top-quality work.

“My tailoring is not just tailoring,” Gogos says. “It’s the customer’s tailoring. Because I’m a tailor, I’m not just (an) ordinary seamstress who knows how to sew. I know how to make the garments. That makes (tailoring) easier and makes it better, and my customers are very happy.

“To me as a tailor, I take pride in my work.”

Longtime customer Dena Jacquay appreciates the detailed work and pride Gogos takes in tailoring.

“When you have clothes that fit you just right, you have an air of confidence,” Jacquay says. “That’s what George provides. He’s always making sure it fits exactly to me.”

As a tall, professional woman, Jacquay, who works at Parkview Hospital, says she’ll always have a need for alterations. Finding a tailor to replace Gogos will be tough.

“I’m in denial right now,” Jacquay says. “I’m going shopping tomorrow, and I’m taking all of that to George. I have to get as much as possible in to him before he leaves. Those are big shoes to fill.”

Gogos flirted with retirement about 10 years ago, but he’s committed to it now. He wants to spend more time with family, especially his grandchildren. He wants to get out on his bass fishing boat more often. But mainly, he just wants to enjoy life.

“Healthwise, thank God, he gave me good health, and I know I can do a lot of things,” Gogos says. “Without being rushed or thinking I have to go to work, I want to get up and be free. Do whatever I want to do. It’s everybody’s dream to enjoy life.”

While retirement is his plan, Gogos wishes his business could continue, if for no other reason than for the sake of his loyal customers. But he knows the chances are slim. He wanted his children to take over the business. They chose to go their own way. Gogos understands and respects their decision.

He won’t rule out someone taking over the shop, but for him to hand over his needles and thread, the person must be a skilled tailor. Gogos knows that in today’s world, there isn’t exactly a bevy of young, hungry tailors walking the streets looking for a chance. He knows it’s a hard trade to learn.

So he’s resigned to breaking the news to his customers. They’ll need to find another tailor if they want to have their pants taken in, their jackets shortened or their dresses hemmed.

But don’t expect Gogos to stop sewing altogether. Someone in his family will need a button sewn on a shirt, or a friend will come to him with a pair of trousers that are too long.

It’ll give him good reason to sit down and hang out with his old machine – no, his old friend of 50 years.

