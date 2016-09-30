Revered activist Linda Vandeveer loses cancer fight

Linda Vandeveer, 66, a woman with a selfless spirit and boundless energy for making her community better, succumbed Thursday to cancer.

She and her husband, Jerry Vandeveer, ran The Wood Shack Architectural Antiquities at the corner of West Baker Street and Fairfield Avenue and contributed to numerous community projects, but may be best known for establishing the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street for local police and firefighters who died in the line of duty.

As word spread this year that she was diagnosed with terminal cancer and decided not to fight it beyond prayer and supportive therapy, her many friends in the public safety community hung banners around town that read “Pray for Linda.”

With her husband, she was named a Sagamore of the Wabash recipient in July, the highest honor bestowed in the state of Indiana. The Allen County commissioners established an award named in honor of the couple this month; it will be given to volunteers whose work impacts the community.

In May, Linda became the first civilian featured on one of the trading cards local law enforcement uses to strengthen relationships with civilians and children. Her husband recently purchased a billboard to thank the community “for loving and supporting my Linda.”

Born in Erin, Tennessee, as one of eight children, Linda came to Fort Wayne to work at a Christian children’s home in 1972, about a year after marrying Jerry, 68, who had been in the military.

The couple became community activists when they saw frequent drug dealing and prostitution in their neighborhood and worked with police to curb it, awed by officers’ commitment and bravery.

She also campaigned on behalf of victims of domestic violence and participated in hundreds of fundraisers.

She is survived by her son Gerald Vandeveer II, and his wife, Megan. She also had five grandchildren, J.J., Tristen, Emilee, Henry and 1-year-old Benny, who has been fighting a congenital heart defect even as his grandmother faced cancer.

Thursday, the Allen County commissioners said they were “deeply saddened” and would lower the flag at county buildings in memory of Linda.

“She displayed great grace and courage during the final months of her time here on Earth and the images of her living life to its fullest during that very challenging period will remain with us forever,” they said in a statement.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement that the city is “a better place” because of the Vandeveers. “With the passing of Linda Vandeveer, the light in Fort Wayne has been dimmed a little,” the statement reads in part.

Jerry Vandeveer on Thursday said he wanted the life of his wife of 45 years “not to be just nothing,” and said he plans to work for more awareness of colon cancer and the importance of getting routine colonoscopies to save lives. Her cancer started in her colon.

In May, before attending an annual recognition event for police at the memorial, Linda said she hoped to be at a similar service for firefighters in October.

Now, she will be there in spirit, her husband said.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by D.O. McComb & Sons, Fort Wayne.

