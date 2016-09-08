Revived Villages of Hanna can't elude crime

Despite two recent shootings, the company renovating the Villages of Hanna says it has done a “remarkable job” reducing overall crime in the area.

Milliennia Housing Management LTD of Cleveland bought the 12-building Eden Green apartment complex near Reed Street and Creighton Avenue in 2010 with plans to renovate the site. The project in 2014 was approved for $12 million in federal rental-housing tax credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

“We’ve really worked hard to foster a community environment to try to minimize and reduce the amount of crime in that area,” Millennia spokesman Jeff Crossman said.

Crossman said a lot of that work includes programming for residents geared toward a community environment. The company has also partnered with local ministries to help as well. The company also has on-site security and has been encouraging police involvement in the community. There are future plans to install surveillance cameras around the site, Crossman said.

What Millennia has found since taking over the property, Crossman said, is that most of the crime in the area is committed by people who live elsewhere.

Two men killed in the recent shootings – Jamal R. Anderson and Leon-Dre Kyles-Thomas – were Villages of Hanna residents, Fort Wayne police spokesman Michael Joyner said. But court documents show the two men arrested in connection with those shootings do not live in the complex.

Joyner said police do not know whether crime has decreased in the area since renovations began.

The rehabilitation of the buildings themselves also plays a large role in transforming the neighborhood, Crossman said.

“The complete overhaul has the added advantage of showing people what it’s like to live in a really nice, new place,” Crossman said. “It does encourage people to live peacefully.”

Bill McGill, pastor of Imani Baptist Temple, agreed that a community effort is needed to stop crime in the area.

McGill and several other church leaders gathered Sunday with members of their congregations at the site to pray. The group plans to return there this Sunday.

“While we’re offering a prayer, we also need residents who care and are committed to avoiding crime’s snare,” McGill said. “We can’t enjoy new bricks without abandoning old tricks. While many of us are excited about the renovation, we also realize it is going to take a total community changing of ideas and thoughts, hopes and aspirations.”

McGill added that prayer is only one level of the necessary transformation. Once more partnerships develop between residents and faith groups in the complex’s immediate area, the crime rate will decrease “just as the new owners take away the years of grime,” he said.

