Ringing to help save lives

It was hard to miss Wednesday’s bell ringer outside the Kroger Marketplace store in Fort Wayne’s Village of Coventry shopping center.

There he was – with a Salvation Army red bucket, a long red-and-white Santa-style stocking cap doubling as a muffler, a fistful of candy canes and a pocketful of $5 McDonald’s gift cards for the kids.

And a big sign next to him reading “Schedule a Colonoscopy. The Gift of Life.”

Yep, that was Jerry Vandeveer, half of a couple that made supporting Fort Wayne police officers, firefighters and their families part of their life’s work until cancer that started in Linda Vandeveer’s colon claimed her life Sept. 29.

Since then, Vandeveer, 68, owner of The Wood Shack Architectural Antiques in Fort Wayne, has made awareness of colon cancer and the life-saving test that can catch it his mission as he faces the first Christmas without his wife of 45 years.

“My Linda didn’t do it, and didn’t do it, and didn’t do it, and when she did, it was too late,” Vandeveer said of getting the test. The American Cancer Society recommends having the test done every 10 years beginning at age 50 for people at average risk for getting the cancer.

“I want to get it out to everybody,” he added, referring to the message about how important it is to get the test.

As he has been with other endeavors, including developing the Wells Street memorial honoring area police and firefighters who died in the line of duty, Vandeveer has been tireless – and, occasionally, hilarious – in spreading the word.

First, he fulfilled a promise to Linda to get his own first colonoscopy – something he chronicled on Facebook in detail – including the fact that he was so worried about prep-prompted mishaps he laid sheets of plastic on the rug on his route to the bathroom.

Then, last week came a Facebook video, during which he sang a self-penned parody of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

“Please forgive me for what I’m about to do,” he deadpans before launching into the ear-worming melody that now includes the lines “I want a colonoscopy for Christmas/Only a colonoscopy will do/Don’t want an MRI, or an EKG/I want to save my life with a colonoscopy.”

In less than a week, the video has gotten more than 12,000 hits.

“I guess it’s gone viral,” he said.

Vandeveer’s own colonoscopy paid off. The “pooper-scooper,” as he’s apt to call his colonoscopy doctor, removed seven noncancerous polyps during the procedure.

“I have to go back next month for two more,” Vandeveer said. Those might require surgery, he added, noting even that is a lot better than the alternative.

Before she died, Linda urged friends – and there were scores of them – to get checked. Her husband said he’s keeping a promise to her by continuing to spread her message.

“I want people to know how simple it is,” he said of the procedure, which involves a camera on a flexible tube being inserted through the colon to detect lumps or other abnormal thickening in the colon that could be precursors to cancerous tumors.

Even the much-dreaded prep “wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. I didn’t mind it. It’s not awful,” added Vandeveer, who matched donations to the Salvation Army deposited in his kettle during his four-hour shift to the tune of $400.

Among Vandeveer’s donors Wednesday was Donna Hutton, 73, of Fort Wayne who appreciated the message.

About 15 years ago, she said, a friend died of colon cancer. “Right before she died, she said, ‘If I can tell you anything, it’s get a colonoscopy,’ ” Hutton said.

She did, and the test found nine precancerous polyps. Getting the first colonoscopy resulted in her being fastidious about follow-up care, including having another colonoscopy last year.

“I can understand why he’s doing it,” she said. “I had a colonoscopy, and it saved my life.”

