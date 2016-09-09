Riverfront pavilion plan unveiled

The Fort Wayne Parks Department on Thursday unveiled its vision for a performance pavilion that would anchor proposed riverfront development.

The $1.5 million futuristic-looking structure, with indoor and outdoor seating and a swooping triangular roof line, is tentatively called Compass Pavilion. The pavilion would sit on as-yet-unacquired property across the St. Marys River from the Wells Street bridge.

At Thursday morning’s board meeting, Steve McDaniel, deputy director of park maintenance, displayed an architect’s rendering of the pavilion. He said dimensions, materials and design details might change slightly.

But if the project is approved “it’s pretty much going to look like that,” he said.

The city introduced the idea of a pavilion as part of riverfront development this year and has shown conceptual drawings at small gatherings with members of the public.

But Thursday was the first time drawings were shown publicly at a board meeting, parks director Al Moll said.

According to the drawings by Riverworks Design Group, Fort Wayne, the front of the pavilion has garage-door-like entrances that can be rolled up to link performers and indoor seating for 150 to 200 with outdoor seating for about 150 under the canopy.

The name for the venue came from the fact that the point of the pavilion’s roof will face due north, McDaniel said.

The facility will include restrooms, a prep kitchen for catering and/or concessions and indoor space that could be rented for special events such as wedding receptions.

A striking feature of the building is that it contains large glass panels on two sides that allow views into the interior – as well as nearly panoramic river views from the inside. The pavilion faces the river

“It’s spectacular. It’s going to be a showpiece,” Moll said of the structure, which is part of riverfront plans anticipated to cost $20 million.

McDaniel said the project may go out for bids by early next year. But an issue still to be faced is that land designated for the project is the subject of a lawsuit. The suit challenges the city’s taking of the property by eminent domain. An Allen Circuit Court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

The pavilion would sit on land occupied by the former Ream-Steckbeck Paint Co. in the 200 block of West Superior Street and the Cambray & Associates building at 312 S. Harrison St. Before suing, both turned down offers by the city to buy the properties, according to court documents.

McDaniel said changes to narrow West Superior Street and proposals for additional parking to accommodate the pavilion are being investigated.

In other business:

• The park board heard that next month’s meeting will include details of a proposed new bond issue to handle maintenance in several parks. “It’s a great time for bonds – the lowest (interest rates) I’ve seen,” said Garry Morr, the parks’ deputy director of finance and support services. The amount and project list has not been determined, but “we have a backlog of things that need to be done,” he said. Some projects would be new, however, he said.

• The board spent just under $30,000 to make emergency repairs to the air conditioning system at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory that went out during recent hot weather. Repairs were completed so that no events had to be canceled.

• An extra $7,058 for Franklin School Park in the Bloomingdale neighborhood was approved. The park, with a splash pad, opened last week. The money will go to additional expenses relating to running utilities because of soil conditions and unexpected building foundation areas.

• Improvements in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Klug Park off East State Boulevard near Parkview Hospital Randallia were approved. A monument-style arch and walking path will cost about $75,000.

• An idea was revived for a memorial wall for area government workers who died while at work. The wall is at Memorial Park, Moll said, and 39 names have been gathered for inclusion.

rsalter@jg.net