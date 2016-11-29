Rosa Chapman, former Friends of Bethany director, dies

Rosa Lee Chapman, who for years worked with her husband to serve at-risk youth through Friends of Bethany, has died.

Chapman, 74, died Friday after complications from a year-long illness. "Celebration of Life Services" will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Chapman, born in Uniontown, Alabama, was married to Prince Chapman. She was a licensed cosmetologist before devoting her life to ministry, including service as a chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She also founded several charities for underserved youth and women, including “Birthing the Vision,” a mentoring program for young pregnant mothers.

In 1998, Chapman and her husband founded “Friends of Bethany” as part of their service to at-risk youth. Rosa Chapman was executive director for 12 years.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or visit www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

lisagreen@jg.net