SCAN director given Sagamore

Rachel Tobin-Smith, executive director of SCAN, has been awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by Gov. Mike Pence.

The award was presented to her by Sen. David Long, R-Fort Wayne, at SCAN’s board meeting Wednesday.

Tobin-Smith has been executive director of SCAN for 31 years. In that time, the organization’s staff has gone from a staff of two and a budget of $28,000 to a staff of 230 and a budget of $16.5 million.

“I’m very much honored,” she said. “I was taken very much by surprise. I wasn’t even dressed right.”

Though it is an honor, Tobin-Smith said, “You don’t go into social work with the idea that you’re going to get awards and honors.” You do it for the kids, she said.

As for the award, “It’s good for SCAN, and when it’s good for SCAN it’s good for the kids,” she said.

SCAN, which stands for Stop Child Abuse and Neglect, started 40 years ago and now serves 30 counties in northeast Indiana as well as counties in western Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Tobin-Smith will be retiring Dec. 31, but she hopes to continue to offer her services as a consultant. SCAN announced Thursday that Deanna Szyndrowski, area director for the Institute for Family Centered Services/Indiana Mentor in Merrillville, would replace her.

fgray@jg.net