Safety position cut from budget

Hours after Fort Wayne’s Public Safety Director Rusty York announced his impending retirement, the Fort Wayne City Council made a preliminary vote to remove the position from the city’s 2017 budget.

The public safety director position has been a source of controversy since York took over the job in 2014 after serving 14 years as chief of the Fort Wayne Police Department. Some councilmen argued the position was not needed and that York’s $160,000 annual salary would be better used to pay for new police officers.

York’s retirement will take effect Dec. 1.

“As public safety director, (York) has never performed in anything but an exemplary fashion, never as far as I know did anything that wasn’t absolutely top-notch,” said Councilman John Crawford, R-at large. “This has nothing to do with Rusty York.”

Mayor Tom Henry’s administration’s position on the public safety director position hasn’t changed, City Controller Len Poehler said.

“The administration believes the director of public safety position is necessary. We want our city to be as safe as possible,” Poehler said. “This position will take some of the administrative and communicative load off of our police and fire chiefs, allowing our chiefs more time to address the activities in each public safety department will obviously add to a safer environment and better outcomes.”

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, was the lone dissenting voice in the 7-1 vote. The council will hold a final vote on the 2017 public safety salary ordinance on Oct. 25.

In other business, the City Council once again voted to freeze the salaries of all Fort Wayne elected officials, which include the nine City Council members, as well as Henry and City Clerk Lana Keesling. Next year will be the third year in a row City Council members and the mayor will not receive a salary increase. The city clerk’s salary was increased in 2015.

That means salaries will be locked in for another year at $22,279 for City Council members, $128,593 for the mayor and $77,946 for Keesling.

“I do not think it is good public policy for us to vote ourselves a pay increase every single year. It’s just something I feel very strongly philosophically about,” Paddock said. “Our pay is substantial, and if we do not take this, there’s certainly funding that can be put to use in a more productive way, in my view.”

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, was not present for the meeting.

