Saint Francis, Ivy Tech helping displaced students

Officials at the University of Saint Francis and Ivy Tech Community College Northeast are interested in helping students displaced by the recent closings of several area for-profit colleges -- and the institutions putting some money into it.

Ivy Tech will host two informational meetings for students on Sept 23 and 24, and is willing to forgive some of any unpaid balance former Ivy Tech students might have from taking courses previously.

The University of Saint Francis is offering a $2,500 annual "fresh start" scholarship to students and former students of ITT Technical Institute, Medtech and Brown Mackie College who attend the university full-time.

ITT closed last week. Medtech will close Friday, and Brown Mackie will close July 2018. ITT and Medtech are closing following federal scrutiny of student loan practices. Declining enrollment prompted Brown Mackie's decision to close, officials said.

For more on this story, read Thursday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or go to www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m.

rsalter@jg.net