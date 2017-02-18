Salomon Park farmhouse to be renovated

The farmhouse at Fort Wayne’s Salomon Farm Park will soon get a makeover, thanks to fundraising efforts led by a local enthusiast.

Don Wolf, former president and CEO of Do it Best, helped raise about $400,000 to renovate the historic farmhouse, which has sat unused for several years.

“Part of the agreement with the Salomons when they gave the property to the park system was that their daughter could live in the house for as long as she could,” Parks Director Al Moll said. “She moved to another facility three or four years ago, and at that point the house became part of the park.”

Moll said the parks department has not occupied it but removed the garage addition to restore the home to its original shape. The planned renovations, however, will go further. The Parks and Recreation Department is currently working on the renovation plans, so the total scope of the necessary work isn’t yet known.

“We’re just starting to work on the plans to see what we can do,” Moll said. “The support system has to be improved before we do anything on the inside.”

Updating the bathrooms so they’re usable is one aspect that definitely needs to be addressed, Moll said.

The house may not be open to the general public for tours but will be available for rent for events such as bridal parties or weddings. Renters will likely be able to use the kitchen at the house, if necessary, Moll said.

The improvements to the farmhouse will be funded entirely through private donations, Moll said. He added that this is not the first restoration project Wolf has been a part of at Salomon Farm Park.

“Don led the campaign to restore the barn out there and led the campaign for some of the exhibits,” Moll said. “He’s an incredible local individual who has a passion for that site and bringing people back to the earth.”

Attempts to reach Wolf on Friday were unsuccessful.

The farmhouse won’t be the only building to receive an upgrade this year. The park’s learning center is also slated for an $800,000 to $900,000 renovation, Moll said.

The renovations will update the center’s kitchen, adding more space for the park’s summer camps, Moll said.

“The camp out there is just exploding and we have waiting lists, so we need to make more provisions to be able to accept more campers and we need more room for that,” Moll said.

The amenities at the learning center, along with the learning kitchen, provide campers an opportunity to learn about growing food and how that translates to their daily lives, Moll said.

Funding for that project will be split between funds disbursed from the parks department’s 2017-18 improvement bond and private donations.

Moll said the project will take about $500,000 from the $5 million bond approved in November, and require $300,000 to $400,000 in private contributions.

