Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance applications

The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Christmas assistance programs.

Families wanting Christmas assistance for Toys for Tots, Angel Tree, Food Vouchers and the Adopt-A-Family program must apply from now until Oct. 21, a statement from the Salvation Army said today.

Families must apply in person at the Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. today through Oct. 21.

To qualify, families must provide:

* A photo ID from the head of the household/applicant;

* Social Security or ITIN card for each member in the house;

* Original birth certificates for children younger than 18;

* Proof of all income and proof of all expenses in the entire household;

* Proof of any assistance, or how you pay rent;

* Single parents must show proof of child support from the Allen County clerk's office regardless of payment status, even if you have never filed for support.

Applications will be accepted at the following times:

* Today -- applications for families whose last name begins with A-F;

* Wednesday -- applications for families whose last name begins with G-M;

* Thursday -- applications for families whose last name begins with N-R;

* Friday -- applications for families whose last name begins with S-Z;

* Oct. 17-21 – applications open to all families.

For questions about required documentation, contact the Salvation Army at 260-744-2311 or online at www.safortwayne.org.