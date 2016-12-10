Salvation Army behind its goal

A lack of bell ringers has left the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraising campaign significantly short of its goal, Salvation Army officials say.

The Salvation Army’s goal this season is to raise $250,000.

So far it has raised $89,422, which is $30,000 short of where it expected to be this time of year.

“We had a slow start, even though we had a couple of days more than we had last year,” Capt. Luis Acosta said Friday.

The problem is there are fewer volunteers

“People aren’t coming out, so we’re making a call out to the community,” Acosta said.

“If we don’t have the manpower, we can’t fill the spots,” Acosta said. A kettle can’t be left in front of a store if it’s not accompanied by a bell ringer, and with no kettle, people can’t make donations. “If we had all the spots covered we’d get more,” he said.

The campaign also hasn’t received any large donations this year, Acosta said. Occasionally someone will drop a gold coin into one of the buckets, and last year someone stuffed 10 $100 bills into a kettle.

“We’re hoping for a rich uncle to come around,” he said.

Money collected helps people in need not only at Christmas, but also throughout the coming year, the Salvation Army said.

The army is also still collecting gifts for children on its Angel Trees. The trees contain cards which are a request for a piece of clothing for a needy child. Those trees are at Applebee’s on Meyer Road, Chick-fil-A, Sears, Culver’s on West Jeffferson, Elevatin 138 on Lima Road, Preferred Auto, Milan Center Feed and Grain and WANE-TV.

Gifts from the Angel Trees will be distributed on Tuesday. Acosta said he didn’t have the information available on how that campaign is going but if people see a tree, he asks that they grab one of the tags and fill it.

