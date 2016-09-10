Scenes from the 2016 Ft. Wayne Air Show

- Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Delainey Sessions, 10, from Yoder, checks out the view from the cockpit of a KC-135 tanker from the 434th Air Refueling Wing at Grissom Air Reserve Base, at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
A panorama view of the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday, with a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, left, and a USAF KC-135 tanker.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
A WW2 B-17G Flying Fortress is a popular attraction at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
The opposing solo pilots of the Thunderbirds perform a Calypso Pass for the crowd.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
A US Army para-commando drops in at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
People run for cover as the rains hit the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet performs an upside fly-by for the fans at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
A Cessna provides a little cover as heavy rain hits the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Thunderbird F-16's wait for the rain pass at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Azrael Sepulveda, 3, gets a good view of the action from on top his father, Jozy Sepulveda, at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
People wait out the rain under the shelter of a USAF KC-135 tanker at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
A Korean War USAF F-86 Sabre, top, is on the tail of a MiG-17 at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
The Jelly Belly stunt flyer entertains the crowd before attempting but failing to land atop a moving truck at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Poeple take cover from the rain as best as they can at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
The KC-135 tanker from the 434th Air Refueling Wing at Grissom Air Reserve Base is a popular stop at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
The USAF Thunderbirds take to the air despite the rain and a malfunctioning aircraft at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
A Korean War USAF F-86 Sabre performs a fly-by at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.