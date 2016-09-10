Scenes from the 2016 Ft. Wayne Air Show

Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Delainey Sessions, 10, from Yoder, checks out the view from the cockpit of a KC-135 tanker from the 434th Air Refueling Wing at Grissom Air Reserve Base, at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



A panorama view of the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday, with a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, left, and a USAF KC-135 tanker.



A WW2 B-17G Flying Fortress is a popular attraction at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



The opposing solo pilots of the Thunderbirds perform a Calypso Pass for the crowd.



A US Army para-commando drops in at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



People run for cover as the rains hit the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet performs an upside fly-by for the fans at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



A Cessna provides a little cover as heavy rain hits the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



Thunderbird F-16's wait for the rain pass at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



Azrael Sepulveda, 3, gets a good view of the action from on top his father, Jozy Sepulveda, at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



People wait out the rain under the shelter of a USAF KC-135 tanker at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



A Korean War USAF F-86 Sabre, top, is on the tail of a MiG-17 at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



The Jelly Belly stunt flyer entertains the crowd before attempting but failing to land atop a moving truck at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



Poeple take cover from the rain as best as they can at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



The KC-135 tanker from the 434th Air Refueling Wing at Grissom Air Reserve Base is a popular stop at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.



The USAF Thunderbirds take to the air despite the rain and a malfunctioning aircraft at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday.