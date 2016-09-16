Schools stepping up to help ex-ITT students

A number of local schools have recently announced initiatives to help displaced students who attended ITT Technical Institute.

Indiana Wesleyan University announced ITT students may be able to transfer up to 90 credit hours earned at a grade of C or higher into its Online and Adult Programs. In addition, some students may be eligible for a scholarship that will take 10 percent off the price of tuition for qualified students. Indiana Wesleyan will join Ivy Tech for a two-day event to provide enrollment information.

Ivy Tech Community College Northeast will host two informational meetings for displaced students Sept. 23 and 24. Sessions will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 23, and 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Sept. 24 at Ivy Tech’s North Campus, 3701 Dean Drive. Registration can be done at 480-4268 or bit.ly/itt2ivy. If students previously attended Ivy Tech and have a balance due with the college, relief options might be available to help support them.

Indiana Tech has created a website to welcome ITT students and streamline the free application process. That page is located at indianatech.edu/itt. Indiana Tech will allow ITT students to transfer up to 90 credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree. It will also be able to conduct a credit assessment within 48 hours to let students know how many credits can be transferred.

The University of Saint Franics is offering $2,500 annual “fresh start” scholarships to former ITT, Medtech and Brown Mackie College students who become full-time students at the university.

Huntington University will accept transfer credits from completed ITT courses as long as they are considered college level and the student has earned an acceptable grade.

Trine University will transfer up to 89 semester credits from ITT or any accredited college or university, with no expiration date on transfer credits and credit offered for lifelong learning. Trine will host an all-day event on Sept. 27 for former ITT students at its eight education centers across Indiana and Michigan, including Angola, Fort Wayne and Warsaw.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with presentations on transferring to Trine offered at noon and 5 p.m. The first registered ITT student at each location will receive free books for the term.