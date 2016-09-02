Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Fall color: Halloween decorations for sale at the Dupont Road Kroger store.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Shelves of pumpkins at Cedar Creek Produce in Leo, Indiana.
Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
Fall colorof red on a maple leaf is just starting to show up as we transition from summer to fall.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
A wagon full of potted mums at Cedar Creek Produce in Leo, Indiana.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Fall color: colorful mums for sale at the Dupont Road Kroger store.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Warsaw's football players run out to the field before the start of the Tigers' game against East Noble on Friday, Aug. 26, at Warsaw.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Warsaw's student section cheers for the opening kickoff of the Tigers' football game against East Noble on Friday, Aug. 26, at Warsaw.
Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
A ripe pear ready to pick for a fall harvest.
Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
Marshal Vonderau's barn just peeks out above a field of corn on Parent Rd Thursday morning.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
East Noble's football players run out to the field before the start of their game against Warsaw on Friday, Aug. 26, at Warsaw.
September 02, 2016 3:22 PM
Season Changes
The Journal Gazette photographers looked for the signs of fall that let you know that summer is ending and fall is beginning.