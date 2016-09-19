Second chance: Monty the hawk returns to trees

Monty the Red-Tailed Hawk flapped off into his second-chance life Monday morning as about 80 delighted children at Peace Montessori School outside New Haven cheered on their unofficial mascot.

About three weeks ago, the bird of prey was found injured in a mini-farmyard on school grounds. School maintenance man Chad Getts captured him with a blanket, and the bird was carted off to Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, which provided step-by-step instructions over a cell phone.

A veterinarian determined the bird was suffering from gunshot wounds, one in his right wing and one in his hip. But after a bit of surgery, which saved his wing and his ability to fly, and three weeks of rehab, Monty -- brought back to the school in a blue release box -- was let go, right where he was found.

With three good flaps, he made it to a high tree limb, only to take off again for an even higher branch in a tree between a tall white pine and a hemlock, where he and his mate were known to hang out before his misfortune.

"He's huge!" said Jacob Irwin, 9, after the release. The fourth-grader has become a hawk fan after watching the birds live outside his school and was happy the bird was back and better.

"We thought he might die. We also thought that he broke his wing," he said.

