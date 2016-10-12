October 12, 2016 3:52 PM
Section of Calhoun Street to close
The Journal Gazette
Calhoun Street between Baker and Brackenridge streets will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Crews will be installing underground I&M power lines as part of a downtown upgrade project, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
The road is scheduled to reopen Oct. 22, the statement said.
A marked detour will use Baker, Harrison and Brackenridge streets.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.