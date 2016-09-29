Section of I-469 to have lane closures

Expect lane closures on Interstate 69 in Allen County beginning Saturday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Contractors will be seal-coating the shoulders and adding pavement markings to the road between mile markers 295 and 300, from 0.6 miles south of the Interstate 469 south junction to 4.2 miles north of that junction, the transportation department said in a statement.

Drivers should expect alternating lane restrictions in both directions, the statement said. It said all ramps will stay open during the work and a posted speed limit of 45 mph will be enforced.

The work is part of the Interstate 469/69 interchange modification project, which adds an acceleration lane on Interstate 469's westbound ramp to Interstate 69 southbound.

INDOT said the project also includes installation of traffic signals at the southbound entrance and exit ramps at Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road on Interstate 69.