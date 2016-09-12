Section of Indiana 1 to close for bridge replacement

A section of Indiana 1 will be closed from Monday through late November for bridge replacement, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Contractors will be replacing the bridge over the Nettlehorst Drain between Amstutz and Hossler roads in Leo-Cedarville, the transportation department said in a statement.

A detour will be provided using Indiana 1, Indiana 8 and Interstate 69, the statement said.

All traffic to homes and businesses will be maintained up to the site of the bridge, INDOT said. It said the water level of the Cedarville Reservoir will also be lowered to allow the crews to work in the waterway safely.