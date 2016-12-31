Seek civic virtue, new team urged

Under the dome of Allen County’s historic courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne, nine newly elected or re-elected county officials were sworn in shortly after noon Friday.

Taking the oath of office were Superior Court Judges Nancy Eschoff Boyer and Charles Pratt, County Commissioner Nelson Peters, Coroner Craig Nelson, Surveyor Jeffrey Sorg and Treasurer William Royce.

Also sworn in as County Council members were Republicans Robert Armstrong, Eric Tippmann and Justin Busch, although Busch’s election still faces a court challenge brought by a Democratic opponent.

Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Paul Mathias, who formerly served as a judge of Allen County’s small claims court and Superior Court, administered the oaths.

He reminded the approximately 100 attendees that elected officials are called to “civic virtue.”

“Note that I did not say civic pride,” Mathias said. Civic virtue, he said, is rarely depicted these days and entails putting aside personal concerns and party interests to work, “and work hard,” on behalf of all.

“We are, in truth, to represent everyone,” he said. “We are elected to care on the grandest scale possible.”

Mathias decried two trends he sees in today’s American politics – using Supreme Court appointments as the spoils of political victories and reducing the legislative process to a one-party system in which bills won’t be introduced unless it’s clear they can be passed without any votes from the minority party.

“America is better when it hopes rather than hates, and America is stronger when we work together for the betterment of all rather than splintering apart into selfish groups,” he concluded. “So I say, let’s develop civic virtue together to build a better county, a better state and a better nation.”

The swearing-in ceremony was highlighted by the musical talent of two Bishop Luers High School students. Senior Antonio Menson sang the national anthem, and Emily Harrigan, also a senior, sang “God Bless America.”

All but the two judges will serve four-year terms. Superior Court judges serve six-year terms.

Busch was elected by a caucus of Republican party leaders to serve the upcoming County Council term of the late Roy Buskirk, a Republican who died four days before Election Day on Nov. 8 and was not replaced on the ballot.

Buskirk was among the top three vote-getters, but Democrats contend he was not a valid candidate and the fourth-highest vote-getter, Palermo Galindo of Fort Wayne, should have won.

Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Jack Morris did not respond Friday to messages asking for a reaction to Busch’s being sworn in. A hearing before Special Judge Craig Bobay is set for Jan. 13.

