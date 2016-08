In response to a blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States, including Indiana, have proclaimed a state Blood Donation Day on Sept. 10.

The move honors the request of Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and the American Red Cross, United Blood Services and blood banks across the country. The day will coincide with National Blood Donation Week, which runs Sept. 4-10.

For information about donating blood or hosting a blood drive, go to www.doctordaliah.com and click “National Blood Donation Day” in the upper right of the screen.