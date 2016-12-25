Shopping season wanes

There was no pawing to get to the reindeer Saturday at Jefferson Pointe.

But Jingle Belle and Gingerbread did draw a small crowd of admirers as a stream of shoppers strolled the pavement looking to cross the last items off their lists.

Indeed, some shopping venues had little more than normal Saturday traffic, sparing those who did venture out to shop a frenzied scene. Parking lots at Apple Glen, Covington Plaza and Northcrest revealed only moderate bustle Saturday morning. Grocery store lots were a little busier.

Daricea Crowne was at the Kroger store at 1125 W. State Blvd. with a bag holding a cheese ball and ham for holiday guests. “I think people are ready (for Christmas), well, maybe except for the food,” said the Indianapolis woman visiting Fort Wayne relatives.

Food also was a draw to Saturday’s edition of the off-season farmer’s market at Parkview Field.

Blake Young, 43, of Arcola, who often can be found selling at a Young’s Greenhouse & Flower Shop stand at the market, became a customer Saturday as he picked up some carrots and onions to go with his family’s Christmas dinner of standing rib roast.

“You can’t buy a better carrot than what this guy raises,” he said, pointing toward the stand of Berry Hill Farms, North Manchester.

At the jewelry table, Dave Croce of Fort Wayne, who was manning the stand for his artisan wife, Susie, said traffic had been brisk. People were stopping by for the bracelets and rings she makes, many with semi-precious stones such as malachite and howlite.

“I was surprised to see so many people show up this morning,” he said. “They were waiting at 9 a.m. when the doors opened.”

The Croces are among the 20 percent of non-food vendors at the market – people whose wares such as soap, lotions and candles easily could be tucked into a stocking.

“We’re just buying our regular groceries, and a little extra something for my mom,” said Brandi Schorey, 38, of Fort Wayne, standing next to her fiancé, Nate Pena, 30, who was holding an ever­green centerpiece destined for the Christmas table.

At Jefferson Pointe, short lines were evident at Bed Bath & Beyond as well as Barnes & Noble in the morning – dwarfing the gift-return lines waiting to turn out Monday when Jefferson Pointe stores open at 10 a.m. Monday hours at Glenbrook Square will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

But shoppers Brenda Allen, 50, and her daughter Marisol Arellano weren’t worried about having to exchange the gifts they’d just bought at Jefferson Pointe

“We just came out to get a few things for ourselves,” Allen said. Arellano, 20, bought Christmas-themed earrings at Francesca’s to wear to work for an airline today, while Allen went for a Sugar Cookie and Sparkling Cinnamon candles to liven up the house.

Meanwhile, two furry Santa helpers stood mostly patiently as children got an up-close encounter with a reindeer who wore Christmas balls on the tips of their antlers – as a holiday touch, of course, but also to keep potentially sharp points safely tucked away.

“Whoa,” said reindeer-tender Jurgin Cripe of Animal-Grams, the North Manchester company that supplies the animals, as the Offhaus family from Fort Wayne took their turn with the creature who decided to promenade.

“He’ll stand still for 45 seconds, and then he’ll be on the move,” Cripe said, adding that the reindeer probably had been on 100 appearances so far this Christmas season. “You’ve got to keep an eye on him.”

The Offhauses – mom, Heather, 46, dad, Paul, 48, Abigail, 15 and Hannah,11, weren’t so much doing last-minute shopping as engaging in a family tradition. Right before Christmas, the family likes to get their picture taken with Santa, visit the reindeer and then go get treats at Ben’s Pretzels.

“Then we go home and tonight we go to church,” Heather said. “That’s our Christmas Eve.”

