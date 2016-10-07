Site to get clean syringes can be 'one-stop shop'

The location chosen for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health’s new syringe services program stands ready to provide a variety of addiction and testing services for clients.

The facility at 519 Oxford St. is owned by the Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection, a nonprofit organization that provides HIV education and testing. Housing the new program at that location will help provide clients with a single location where they can get testing for HIV and hepatitis C and have access to some addiction counseling, should they wish to take advantage of it, said Jeff Markley, director of the Positive Resource Connection.

Located near the planned site are an education center operated by Fort Wayne Community Schools, a Baptist church, a custom sign painting shop and a beauty salon. Markley said he has not heard any opposition to the syringe services program opening up in that location. A message left for FWCS seeking comment was not immediately returned.

“There is definitely a community need, and we have a good relationship with the health department,” Markley said. “We want to help make it a one-stop shop with the ability to work with those who use injection needles. We want to be part of that educational program of using clean needles, so it made logical public health common sense to partner with the health department on this.”

The health department chose to go with the Oxford Street location to better provide services for clients using the program, health Commissioner Dr. Deborah ­McMahan said Thursday. McMahan said she’s grateful that the Positive Resource Connection is allowing the health department to use its facility.

“They have a good reputation in the community, in that neighborhood,” ­McMahan said. “I think that’s really going to help us. We’re going to an established location and we’re going to take advantage of their good name, if you will.”

Although the health department is planning on opening only one facility, ­McMahan said should the program be successful and well-received by the community, there is potential for expanding the program to other areas.

“Based on what I’m hearing from law enforcement, we could have one in every quadrant of the city and probably do a decent job,” ­McMahan said. “We just started (at the Oxford Street location) because we know there’s a lot of activity there.”

dgong@jg.net