SkyWest flight makes 2 emergency landings

A Delta airliner operated by SkyWest that was headed to Minneapolis had to make two emergency landings at Fort Wayne Inter­national Airport on Monday morning when concerns were raised about its landing gear.

SkyWest Flight 4631, fully booked with 50 passengers aboard, first took off about 8:30 a.m., but shortly after takeoff the crew reported a possible landing gear issue. The jet returned to the airport and landed after circling for a while.

The landing gear worked properly, and the flight landed without incident. For safety reasons, the plane was towed back to the terminal and escorted by emergency vehicles.

A couple of hours later, the same flight, with slightly fewer passengers, took off again, but, as before, it quickly returned to the airport because of what the airline called a “mechanical indication.” The second landing also was without incident.

The airline’s mechanics were to inspect the aircraft, the airline said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to help customers resume their travels to Minneapolis as quickly as possible,’’ McKall Morris, corporate communications manager for SkyWest Airlines, said in an email to The Journal Gazette.

fgray@jg.net