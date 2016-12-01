Small home, big ideas on holiday tour

If you go Williams-Woodland Park Holiday Home Tour When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday Where: Seven homes and apartments in neighborhood near South Fairfield and Creighton avenues Features: Warming station with arts and crafts vendors, refreshments, free horse-and-carriage rides Tickets: $10 in advance online at www.williamswoodlandpark.com/events or $12 day of tour at Simpson United Methodist Church, 2501 S. Harrison St., where parking is available Info: 443-1640

Fort Wayne’s Williams-Woodland Park neighborhood just south of downtown is known for its mansion-sized homes dating from around the turn of the 20th century.

Roger and Judy Summers used to live in one of them. But now they’ve traded it for a home of a much tinier variety.

The couple – he a lawyer and financial adviser, and she a retired elementary school special education teacher – now live in an 800-square-foot refurbished carriage house.

Oh, and it sits right behind the rambling Victorian-style mansion that used to be their home, now occupied by their daughter and son-in-law and their family.

Yet the two-story dwelling, one of six homes that will be featured in the neighborhood’s 28th annual Holiday Home Tour this weekend, doesn’t feel cramped.

And that’s even during a season when many of the Nativity scenes from around the world that Judy has collected over the years are on display – not to mention her collections of candy dispensers, tiny books and souvenirs from travel in Africa and elsewhere that are part of the home’s year-round decor.

“People ask me all the time, ‘How do you go from (a big house) to 800 square feet?’ ” she said. “I tell them it’s thinking creatively. … It’s out-of-the-box thinking.”

Summers recalled having a real estate agent come to the home and stand in her “dining room,” which has a four-seat table in the interior of a window-lined turret.

“Take one step that way, and now you’re in the living room,” she recalled telling the visitor. “Now, take one step this way, and you’re in the family room.”

Which, by the way, is actually a space for two comfy chairs with a table between them topped by an antique lamp with a stained-glass shade.

The illusion of spaciousness is aided by a design provided by the couple’s son, Grant Summers, an architect who enabled opening up the second floor of the carriage house to the rafters and creating a high ceiling.

An industrial element was added to the rustic design scheme, Judy said, in the practical measure of exposing the heating system in wide, galvanized metal piping.

Part of the secret to comfortable tiny living is that Judy has used copious shelving in available spaces and small-scale furniture and area rugs to define spaces.

The technique is evident in the “library” – a corner where a comfy chair sits on a shaggy rug. On one side are bookcases around a door leading to a pint-sized laundry room – including custom-designed shelves about five inches apart in a narrow section of wall and holding Judy’s collection of miniature books, including a large contingent of Tiny Golden Books.

Rollout shelving for utensils hides under a counter in a modified galley-style kitchen, where a shelf above the windows holds a collection of candy machines in a neat row. Summers said one of her grandchildren really warmed up to her when he realized some of them dispensed M&M’s.

The grandchildren, six of whom live within walking distance, also love an airy loft reachable by a ladder where fold-out beds and stored air mattresses make for sleepovers near the rafters.

The home also eschews walls – the couple’s bedroom is reached through an open doorway that can be closed by two rolling doors made of antique wood.

One thing the small space doesn’t allow is hosting huge family Christmases, Judy said. But she and Roger like to decorate and enjoy hosting visitors on the tour – even if it means setting up chairs in the garage.

That’s because the number of people allowed in the home at one time has to be limited to 10. More than that, she said, it does make it feel kind of, well, cramped.

But it’s fun to show others what can be done with an old home – even one that seemed beyond hope.

“It was in such disgusting condition when we got it. We gutted it,” she said of the carriage house. “We have beautiful houses here, and we want to show off our houses.”

