Snow coming this weekend, weather service says

Snow will spread over northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from Saturday evening through Sunday night, but the exact track and strength of the system makes exact amounts less certain, the National Weather Service said this afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected from Sunday morning to Sunday evening, the weather service said. It said the potential exists for accumulations of 6 inches or more from Saturday night to Sunday evening, with lesser amounts expected south of U.S. 30, where a rain and snow mix is possible Sunday night.

The snow is likely to affect travel this weekend, the weather service said, so it asked residents to stay alert to the latest forecasts.