Snyderman urges early talk about last wishes

Dr. Sandy Snyderman is back at some of his favorite spots in his beloved Fort Wayne.

Well, sort of.

His daughter, surgeon and journalist Dr. Nancy Snyderman, 64, spilled the beans Friday that she spread some of her late father’s ashes “in some special places around town” – before giving a talk about how important it is to honor loved ones’ wishes and spirit when they die.

Snyderman, one of the city’s more famous daughters, spoke to the 41st annual meeting and awards luncheon of Aging and In-Home Services at Parkview Health’s Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

She told what it was like to care for her parents before their passing, and made the case for speaking early with your loved ones about the end of your life.

“I think conversations about what to do with our elderly (loved ones) should begin well before their 90th birthday,” she said, referring to her father, who died in 2015 just shy of his 91st birthday. “It should be in our 60s and 70s. It has to be talked about in the good times.”

Snyder, who followed her father into the ear, nose and throat surgery profession, said in an interview that caring for her father as the person he was was paramount as he faced his last days.

Although he left Fort Wayne to live with her in her Princeton, New Jersey, home, she knew he was adamantly against spending his last days in what he called “an old folks’ home.” Instead, she got him a dog to accompany him on daily walks and included him and her mother in daily activities.

She did everything she could – not as a doctor, but as a daughter, she said – to keep him out of the hospital and at home, even if it meant she “was sometimes a bear to some of the staff.”

The last night of his life, she said, he sat on the back porch and had a Scotch and called relatives and some friends to say good-bye, even though some didn’t realize that’s what he was doing. At one point, he perked up and told her mother, “You’re the only woman I’ve ever loved.”

Then “he slumped,” she said, and she and her mother put him to bed. He died during the night – but not before, Snyderman said, she whispered in his ear that it was OK if he wanted to go.

She remembered she left the room for a bit to go to the bathroom, and when she returned, “I could feel his soul (had left) the room. … I came back and it was a body.”

Snyderman, who is now living a bicoastal life as professor of global health at Stanford University in California, said she was prepared about death from a very young age by her father, who came to Fort Wayne as “a very young doctor” and evolved into “an elder statesman” over his years here.

She no longer does surgery – she thinks surgeons, whether they admit it or not, “have an expiration date.” And she no longer is involved in network television, after facing backlash for controversial stands and actions.

They included supporting a woman’s right to choose abortion, breaking a quarantine briefly after being exposed to a crew member with Ebola in Africa and helping out in an emergency involving an injured child while on assignment in Haiti.

But she said she’s exploring more opportunities in television blogging about global health issues, an interest she developed during travels as a journalist.

As people face aging, Snyderman said, it’s important for them to be as open about death as her father was with her. “He talked about death and dying, all the time … at the dinner table,” she said. “He’d say, ‘We don’t get to stay here forever.’

“We have an obligation to tell our children what we want.”

rsalter@jg.net