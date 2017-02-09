Speakers raise stink over animal farm bill

INDIANAPOLIS – House Environmental Affairs Chairman Dave Wolkins on Wednesday defended a bill that he called a cleanup measure for confined animal feeding operations, while Hoosiers testified that it doesn’t address the true problems.

Wolkins, R-Warsaw, was abrupt with those who came to speak. He said he was frustrated at misinformation on House Bill 1494 that ­CAFOs would no longer need a permit before construction and operation.

Confined feeding operations can house thousands of animals at a time and produce large amounts of manure. Disposal of the waste is at the heart of the environmental debate on the operations, as well as quality of life for neighbors who live nearby.

Wolkins added an amendment to the bill to clarify that prior approval is needed to start a CAFO, though he said it wasn’t necessary. Then he warned about a dozen people who were signed up to speak that he didn’t want to hear their stories about how hard it is to live next to a CAFO.

“This is not going to be a forum to bash CAFOs,” he said. “I will admit these things smell. The wind’s in the wrong direction, so don’t come up here and tell me about how bad it is smelling. This is not about CAFOs in general. This is about streamlining the process for getting a CAFO and that type of thing.

“If you were led to believe that you were going to be able to come up and tell your story about living around a CAFO, I would rather just as soon not hear it, because that’s not what we’re talking about.”

He said the bill doesn’t encourage the operations and is simply a cleanup provision sought by the pork producers and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Five people testified before Wolkins shut down the hearing at noon, denying speaking time for eight others who had traveled to the Statehouse. He said it was because his committee loses a quorum during the lunch hour.

Wolkins heard comments on the bill two weeks ago as well. He held it again for possible amendments.

Pete Eshelman, a Roanoke businessman and restaurateur, testified that he is concerned the bill is just a sneaky way to try to support CAFOs.

He said a CAFO is going in down the road from his home in Whitley County and said state laws don’t protect citizens who will see their property values decline.

“These farm factories are destructive to Indiana,” Eshelman said.

The Whitley County Board of Zoning Appeals recently approved a new operation consisting of 2,200 finishing hogs and 880 animal units after hundreds of people attended a meeting. Brent and Liza Emerick also have a permit pending with IDEM for the operation, according to local news reports.

Eshelman said about 1,000 residents live near the proposed farm, and the state’s one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for more populated areas.

“The whole process is doing nothing to protect the taxpayers,” he said.

Byron Lamb, also of Whitley County, testified that more notification is needed for neighbors, not less. He said adjoining landowners were notified of the proposed farm but others came to that BZA meeting surprised.

“They felt the process was rigged, secretive and deceptive,” he said.

Kim Ferraro, senior staff attorney for the Hoosier Environmental Council, thanked Wolkins for the amendment but said there are still significant problems with the bill.

She said current law requires someone seeking a state permit for a CAFO to disclose all violations alleged at any time, but the bill would limit that to the past five years.

Ferraro urged that the change be dropped so IDEM can make sure operators with bad histories don’t control the farms.

She also said current law requires that neighbors be notified when a permit is sought for new operations or any kind of expansion. House Bill 1494 requires no public notice for operators expanding a manure facility.

nkelly@jg.net