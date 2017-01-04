 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGLocal


  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Players are a blur of action during a pickup basketball game Tuesday at McMillen Park Community Center, which had special hours for the holiday break from school.
January 04, 2017 1:01 AM

Spending holiday break at McMillen

Spending holiday break at McMillen

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition