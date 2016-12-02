Sports club pairs with Parkview

Empowered Sports Club has chosen Parkview Sports Medicine to be its exclusive athletic training and rehabilitation partner, officials announced Thursday.

The sports club, on Lima Road just north of Carroll Road, offers indoor tennis courts, a fitness center, a cafe and pro shop.

Construction has begun on what officials are describing as a state-of-the-art facility within the existing club. Parkview will lease 13,000 square feet of that area. Plans call for the first phase – about 5,500 square feet – to open in February.