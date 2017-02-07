 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGLocal


  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
    Cody Gelwicks finds air at the Lawton Skatepark on Monday afternoon. Monday’s high was 57. Today’s high is also expected in the upper 50s, but rain is also in the forecast.
February 07, 2017 1:01 AM

Springlike day ideal for skateboarding

Springlike day ideal for skateboarding

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition