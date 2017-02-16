Spy Run Extended closed through Feb. 24

The closure on Spy Run Extended between Spy Run Boulevard and Parnell Avenue will continue until Feb. 24, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Crews are performing power line work as part of AEP's upgrade project around Fort Wayne, the Traffic Engineering Department said in a statement.

The marked detour is Clinton Street, Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue, the statement said.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.