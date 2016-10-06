St. Francis plans to build chapel on campus

It seems improbable, but during its 74-year history, the University of Saint Francis has never had a free-standing chapel on its Spring Street campus.

But now, university officials are planning a building for worship on the shoreline of its Mirror Lake as part of a $22 million capital improvement plan, university spokeswoman Trois Hart said Tuesday.

Plans for a new $4 million, 7,000-square-foot chapel came to light in a request to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals for a waiver of height requirements on the campus at 2701 Spring St.

The BZA was asked Tuesday to allow the chapel to rise to 90 feet. Plans for the building show a rounded tower, similar to that of St. Vincent de Paul parish’s sanctuary on the city’s north side, but on a smaller scale.

Bryan McMillan, senior planner for the Allen County Department of Planning Services, said Wednesday a BZA hearing and decision might not be necessary because the main body of the structure is 49 feet, which is below the 60-foot maximum for the campus.

If the project would go to the BZA, he said, it would not have a public hearing before that body’s Nov. 16 meeting. But the case could be assigned to a hearing officer and heard before that, he said.

The building would be on the lake near the science building and the Pope John Paul II Center, just east of Brookside, also known as Bass Mansion, Hart said. The chapel would seat 250 people and offer “a 360-degree view of campus,” she said.

Currently, she said, students, staff and faculty attend Mass in a room in Trinity Hall that holds less than 120 people – a room that is also used for a televised Mass staffed by visiting priests on Sundays.

All those events, and Sunday night Mass for students that have been standing room only, would move to the chapel, Hart said.

She said the university is in the early stages of a Faith and Reason capital campaign to fund the chapel and renovations to the campus science building and is seeking major donors. More information about the new buildings and the campaign will be available near the end of the year, she said.

The university will mark its 75th year in Fort Wayne in 2017.

Whether the chapel would be used for weddings would be up to the Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Hart said.

The building’s architects are Design Collaborative, Fort Wayne.

“This new chapel will be put to good use on day one,” Hart said. “It would give us a gorgeous setting near the center of campus between the two main academic buildings.

“The students will be walking by the chapel every day, which is ideal when you want to encourage people to participate in chapel or have programs to encourage their spiritual life.”

