December 10, 2016 6:52 AM
St. Joseph Pathway detour
Journal Gazette
A portion of the St. Joseph Pathway trail will be closed beginning Monday, according to city officials.
A detour near Spy Run Avenue Extended, between State Boulevard to Parnell Avenue, will continue through late June as Indiana Michigan Power crews rebuild a transmission line.
There may be some weeks between construction phases when the trail will be open and those details will be updated at www.fortwayneparks.org under the "Trails" tab.