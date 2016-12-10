 Skip to main content

December 10, 2016 6:52 AM

St. Joseph Pathway detour

A portion of the St. Joseph Pathway trail will be closed beginning Monday, according to city officials.

A detour near Spy Run Avenue Extended, between State Boulevard to Parnell Avenue, will continue through late June as Indiana Michigan Power crews rebuild a transmission line.

There may be some weeks between construction phases when the trail will be open and those details will be updated at  www.fortwayneparks.org under the "Trails" tab.

