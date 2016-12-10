State gets low marks from older Hoosiers

Well-being rankings Definitions Purpose: Liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals. Social: Having supportive relationships and love in your life. Financial: Managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security. Community: Liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community. Physical: Having good health and enough energy to get things done daily. Top ranked 1. Hawaii 2. Arizona 3. New Hampshire 4. North Dakota 5. Colorado Bottom ranked 46. Indiana 47. Ohio 48. Oklahoma 49. Kentucky 50. West Virginia Source: Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index

Many older Hoosiers aren’t feeling the love.

Indiana is near the bottom – 46th among the states – in the latest well-being rankings for older Americans. The state received the same ranking last year in the Gallup-Healthways Well-being Index of those ages 55 and older.

Hawaii ranks first and West Virginia ranks last.

The survey uses measures of purpose, social interaction, financial security, community pride and health to figure a final score. Indiana’s rankings for those measures are: purpose (31); social (40); financial (16); community (41); physical (45).

“It is disappointing but helps sharpen our focus on where we need to concentrate our efforts to improve the overall well-being for older adults,” Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County health commissioner said in an email response. “The physical ranking I understand given all of the other health rankings we have, but the community ranking is both surprising and disappointing.”

The latest survey is based on 177,281 interviews nationwide conducted last year. Indiana also ranked 46th in a well-being index for all residents released early this year.

For older residents, Indiana does particularly well in the financial area.

“I believe having a high financial rank – one that is in the upper half of the country – is a very positive point to cover,” Chuck Gillespie said in an email. Gillespie is executive director of the nonprofit Wellness Council of Indiana, part of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The group is dedicated to keeping workers healthy.

Older Americans have significantly higher rates across the five elements than those under 55, according to the survey. And they do particularly well in the financial area.

“Older Americans express satisfaction with their standard of living, worry less about money, and say they have enough money to do what they want to do – all at higher rates than those younger than 55,” the survey states.

Still, an unrelated survey shows many Indiana seniors are too dependent on Social Security.

The AARP Public Policy Institute estimates that 26 percent of Hoosiers age 65 and older depend on Social Security for 90 percent or more of their income, the 12th highest rate in the nation. The average benefit amount is $1,380 per month.

Indiana is ranked in the middle in the area of purpose, which Gillespie characterizes as “reasons to get out of bed” and in need of improving because it is key to bolstering the other factors.

Results from the community, social and physical elements are the reasons for Indiana’s low rating and nearly match results from the separate survey for all Hoosiers, Gillespie noted.

“To create a built environment where people can gather in the community to be social and to have folks that can help keep others accountable for living a life worth living is how we help our communities grow economically,” he said. “The more opportunities we have to engage older adults to help develop these opportunities, the more ‘purpose’ this age group will have AND they will help create an economically robust community culture. That will attract more to want to consider moving there and staying in these communities.”

