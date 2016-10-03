State high court judge suspended

The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended an east-central Indiana city judge who is facing a charge of felony battery.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Judge Tommy Phillips II of Dunkirk City Court in Jay County was charged Thursday with battery against a public safety official. Phillips will remain suspended with pay until the Supreme Court orders otherwise or until disciplinary proceedings are determined.

According to court documents, the charge is connected with an Aug. 16 meeting meant to resolve differences between the judge and the Dunkirk police chief, who is Phillips’ nephew. Prosecutors said that Phillips pushed the man during the meeting.