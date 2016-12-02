State recognizes East Allen school

The Indiana Department of Education has recognized East Allen University as a school of Promising Practice in the area of English-learner students graduating from high school with an associate degree.

In spring 2016, the first graduating class of 77 students from the East Allen County Schools program included nine EL students. All nine graduated with a high school diploma, and seven earned their associate degree.

East Allen University’s Promising Practice is one of 200 education or wrap-around service programs to be recognized by the department in honor of Indiana’s bicentennial celebration.